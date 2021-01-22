(Clarinda) -- The COVID-19 Test Iowa site in Clarinda is changing its hours.
Officials with Clarinda Regional Health Center announced Friday that starting Monday, January 25th, the site will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m. and will last until the last vehicle in line is swabbed. Staff asks that those being tested be in line by 3 p.m. The modified hours were announced due to a decrease in demand at the site.
The testing site will remain at the Clarinda Fire Department at 314 East Washington Street, which allows staff and participants to be shielded from the cold weather and to protect supplies. Tests are open to anyone with an Iowa address and are free. To schedule a test, visit TestIowa.com, complete an assessment and then call (712) 542-8341. For more information, visit ClarindaHealth.com.