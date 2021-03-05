(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Test Iowa site is moving back to its Clarinda Regional Health Center location.
CRHC officials announced that starting March 8th, COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m. Testing will be conducted at the front of CRHC's building in the clinic parking lot. There will be signs posted to help direct traffic.
Over the winter, testing was moved from CRHC to the Clarinda Fire Department to allow staff members to be inside during the cold weather and to protect supplies. Since Test Iowa activities commenced last June at CRHC, the site has collected and sent over 4,300 samples.
Those wishing to get a COVID-19 test can fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com and call (712) 542-8341 to get scheduled. CRHC staff will perform a nasal swab while the patient remains in their car. Patients then receive results through the Test Iowa portal. For more information, visit either TestIowa.com or ClarindaHealth.com.