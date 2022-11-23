(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade.
The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
“We started it two years after the December fire and it’s been going every year since then,” Beery said. “We really just want to thank our first responders and our firefighters who stopped that blaze, who stopped that fire for us. We put them in a place of honor at the front of the show. Of course, the kids and everyone of all ages love to see the fire trucks, so we like to make a big deal out of them.”
The yearly tradition is seen as a way for residents of Clarinda and the surrounding areas to join together in producing a fun event for the whole family.
“When we get a chance to get to be together and to do things as a community and the volunteers that help put this on, it’s just tremendous the amount of people who come together to keep this tradition going,” Beery said. “Every year, we have so many people that are offering their assistance, wanting to come in and help to see if there’s anything they can do. Everybody just loves to come together on this.”
The theme of this year’s Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,’ and awards for multiple different categories will be given out to participants with the best parade floats.
“We have judges this year that are gonna judge on the Kiwanis President’s award, which is the best overall float,” Beery said. “There will also be best theme-oriented award, best display of lights and best holiday spirit award. So, there are four different awards you can win and once we give you those, you’ll have a magnet that sticks on the side of your vehicle to show everyone in the parade that you won that award.”
The Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade will take place Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 P.M. No registration is needed for entry and questions regarding the event can be directed to the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
Hear the full interview with Beery below.