(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is hosting a mini cheerleading camp for kindergarten through sixth graders next month.
The camp aims to give young girls in the Clarinda community a chance to learn a cheerleading routine and perform it in front of a crowd.
“We’re gonna just go right in to learning our dance and learn a couple of cheers per grade,” Clarinda cheerleading coach Shala Stroud said. “Then we’ll have a couple games and little things like that, but there’s gonna be stunts incorporated for the older girls in that dance so they can actually have a fun performance for their parents and for the crowd.”
The camp will be split into two parts this year, with the kindergarten-through-second graders scheduled for September 9 and third-through-sixth graders September 30.
“We’re trying to split it up to get the kids a little more recognition and give them a little more time to be able to learn their stuff and to really show their parents what they can do,” Stroud said. “They do a cheer and they get to do a dance. Then for the bigger kids, when we do the third through sixth grade, we’re actually gonna teach them to do a few stunts and have a little more of an advanced dance.”
All participants will have the opportunity to perform the routine they learned at camp during halftime of the Page County Super Bowl football game between Shenandoah and Clarinda.
Getting youth involved is important across all activities and the Clarinda cheer camp hopes to teach the young cheerleaders valuable skills in a fun atmosphere.
“It really is a lot of fun,” Stroud said. “I remember doing this when I was a cheerleader in high school, so we did this 20 years ago even and it was a lot of fun. The kids have a lot of fun doing it. I’ve had a lot of girls from last year that said that it was their most fun thing they’ve gotten to do, so it really is a lot of fun and they just get to do things that they don’t normally get to do.”
The Clarinda cheerleading mini camp costs $40 per attendee and will be held at Clarinda High School. Registration for K-2nd camp is due September 1, while registration for 3rd-6th grade camp is due September 22.
Listen to the full interview with Stroud below.