(Clarinda) - Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is extolling the virtues of a series of bills designed to assist rural communities.
During a town hall meeting at the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum late Wednesday afternoon, Axne outlined her Rural Prosperity Agenda-a series of measures she’s written or cosponsored address various rural issues. Included among the 11 bills is the Rural Prosperity Act. Axne tells KMA News the bill would establish the Office of Rural Prosperity -- a permanent office in the White House tasked with coordinating federal efforts to support and connect rural communities to federal programs and resources.
“What all this does is raise up the voices of people in rural America, and the issues that we’re facing in one package” said Axne, “and then in the best of all worlds, actually create an office that will push this agenda forward that will be in the White House, and will always be there for rural America.”
Another key component of Axne’s agenda is the Invest to Protect Act. The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill provides for federal resources to rural and suburban police departments to help with training, staffing retention, recruitment, and operations. Currently, she says small police departments are dealing with officer shortage.
“First and foremost, we’re having a hard time retaining police officers,” she said. “We’re having a hard time hiring police officers. Many are moving to larger cities where they can be paid more. There’s issues with needing equipment. So, this bill actually puts a pot of money aside that only units 200 or under can go after.”
One of the biggest ag-related measures includes the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. Cosponsored by Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, Axne says the bill aims to return fairness to the cattle marketplace dominated by four major meat packers.
“What this bill does is level the playing field,” said Axne, “provides transparency around pricing, so that if you’re trading in the cash market, you still get the same pricing you would get in a contracted market. It also requires that a particular amount of purchases have to be made in the cash market, and then delivered in a few weeks period of time, so that we can assure that our producers really have access to markets they didn’t have before.”
Other measures address first responder and rural housing issues, capital for rural job creators, extending telehealth services, renewable fuel infrastructure incentives, and extending the $1 biodiesel tax credit. Axne also stopped in Perry, Atlantic, Griswold and Stanton.