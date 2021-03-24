(Clarinda) — A Clarinda-based mental health crisis stabilization program is shutting down this summer.
Officials with Waubonsie Mental Health Center have announced that the Turning Pointe Crisis Stabilization Residential Service will be ending June 30th. Originally started in 2016 in a three-bedroom rental house, the program provides residential stabilization services to those experiencing a mental health crisis. The program currently has the capacity to serve 12 individuals in its 10,000 square foot facility with a staff of 14.
In its five years of operation, Turning Pointe served over 800 individuals and recently added transitional living beds to help those with a mental illness find long-term housing and residential care. Company officials say the program faced financial hardships due to its fee-for-service payment model.
A number of staff from Turning Pointe will transition to other roles with Waubonsie Mental Health Center.