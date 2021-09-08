(Clarinda) -- After years of planning and collaboration, Clarinda officially unveiled its new City Hall with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.
Located in the former Bank Iowa building on the southeast corner of the downtown square, the renovated facility is the result of a process that started with initial conversations in 2011. In 2015, the city proposed a tax incentive package to Bank Iowa that would include a new location on the southwest corner of the square where the city owned some dilapidated structures. In exchange, Bank Iowa agreed to donate their former location to the city. The city took possession of the structure last October and completed an extensive renovation before being able to move in this summer. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the new City Hall would not have been possible without Bank Iowa's donation.
"It's because of them that this happened," said McClarnon. "I can't thank them enough for donating the building and all the help we had, from the school building and trades program to my public works department, to the local vendors that did work here. This is one of those collaborative efforts of which everybody was able to pitch in and help with it."
Students from Clarinda High School's building trades program, as well as city employees from the public works department, completed most of the interior work, while local vendors and businesses helped with the specialized work. The city began the moving process in April and began holding council meetings in the new space on May 26th.
"This building is absolutely what I envisioned for the future," said McClarnon. "I've always wanted to be on the square here in Clarinda, and it finally happened. I couldn't be happier for Bank Iowa donating the building and for all the people that pitched in to it."
McClarnon credits the work of the mayor and city council for being on board with the renovation process, including collaborating with students and other city employees. McClarnon says that work saved the city a considerable amount of money on the renovation, coming in just under the $100,000 budgeted for the project.
"Our initial architectural cost estimate was $856,000," said McClarnon. "That's pretty dejecting when you see that and when you were only expecting $100,000. We had to really sit down and we had to cut a few things out that were in there that really weren't necessary and then you just start talking to people that you know can do the work and they helped out. This saved the taxpayers a ton of money. I'm very, very happy with the results."
In addition to providing a fresh look and a prime location for City Hall, McClarnon says the new space is more practical for city operations.
"In our old space, it was very cramped," said McClarnon. "We didn't have room to even store records, and we were actually using the police garage down there to store some of our records. Coming up to this place -- which has three times more space -- it's nice to be able to spread some things out. It's nice to have storage in the basement for our old records. There's three vaults in here that we store items in. It's just tremendous having the additional space. You don't realize how cramped you are until after you move out of the space."
The ribbon cutting also served as a ceremony for the new Clarinda Economic Development offices, which are located in City Hall. Additionally, the city is leasing approximately 1,500 square feet of space on the north side of the building to Farm Bureau Financial Services.