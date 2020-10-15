(Clarinda) -- A Shambaugh man races a long list of charges following an afternoon chase in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 44-year-old Anthony Wayne See was arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving a vehicle while barred, possession of methamphetamine, felony eluding of a police officer, failure to obey a stop sign, speeding and littering. See was apprehended following an incident which began at around 3:45 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a 1997 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup at 14th and Garfield Streets after it failed to stop at a stop sign. A pursuit ensued after the vehicle failed to to stop for officers. The vehicle was stopped at 20th and Garfield Streets after traveling through residential areas at speeds of more than 70 mph.
See is being held in the Page County Jail on $12,000 bond. A Fremont County sheriff's deputy assisted Clarinda Police with the incident.