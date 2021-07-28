(Clarinda) —Clarinda’s volunteer firefighters will be getting a slight raise in the annual stipend they receive from the city.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution authorizing a stipend increase and a revision to the table of organization for the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the increase was budgeted for back in January and is included in the city’s budget for this year.
"The last time this was actually updated was March of 2000," said McClarnon. "Their stipends during that time have not changed. We have allowed (Fire Chief) Roger (Williams) flexibility to change those amounts as long as he stays within the total budget with people based on their performance and number of calls that they attended. I tried to spell all that out as much as I could."
Under the new policy, volunteer firefighters will be given an annual stipend of $1,200 — a $300 raise from what was previously paid. McClarnon says the increase is long overdue considering all of things the volunteers pay for out of their own pockets.
"We've got a great volunteer fire department, so to me I think this is a no-brainer to do this," said McClarnon. "Those guys cover their own travel expenses, clothing and stuff to do the required training. Obviously, as you know the training gets harder and harder all the time and there's more requirements."
Fire Chief Roger Williams says the stipend helps him retain the firefighters he has on the department.
"The guys didn't approach me about this, I approached Gary, so the guys didn't really know we were trying to do this," said Williams. "For what they go through all the time with fuel, their own vehicles to get places, clothing needs replaced during the year and time is the big thing. It's just a kind of nice to have a thank you at the end of the year. The stipend has been going on since I've been here in 1980. I approached Gary awhile back and said that it's been 21 years and we haven't done anything, so maybe we should update it a little bit. The guys really appreciate it."
The increase amounts to a 4.76% bump in the budget line for the department. In other business, the council approved appointing Gary Pullen to the Low Rent Housing Board, Jim Varley to the Library Board of Trustees and Merlin Barr to the Clarinda Municipal Airport Committee.