(Clarinda) – Voters in the Clarinda School District have overwhelmingly approved an extension of the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement.
Unofficial results from Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen show the measure passing by a 99-18 margin, or with 84%. In Iowa, districts are required to have a voted Revenue Purpose Statement in order to spend money from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education – or SAVE – fund. In a previous interview with KMA News, Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said the fund provides funding for important infrastructure projects.
"The money is used for infrastructure projects like the gym, portables, those kinds of things that we need to update and make a little bit better--often called the brick and mortar account," he said. "We get approximately $1,142 per student. For Clarinda, that's going to be about $1.1 million that helps us able to improve infrastructure things within our district."
With the passage Tuesday, Clarinda will now be able to spend funds from SAVE through 2051. The RPS is not a new tax, but a continuation of a levy that is already in place.