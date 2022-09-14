(Clarinda) – Construction on a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda is nearly complete.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. – the project’s general contractor – for just over $244,000. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the new plant has been up and running and the contractor is finishing up some last-minute items.
"Part of this pay application was to pay them some more of the retainage amount that we had withheld," said McClarnon. "They are down to about a dozen items left on the punchlist items. They started out with 54, so they're making progress. After this payment -- and the next change order -- we're still going to be about $150,000 left to pay. It's operational. Things are running pretty smoothly with it."
The council also approved a change order for the project for just over $16,000. McClarnon says the first part of the change order includes installing a plug valve on the sludge piping for redundancy with the pumps, as well as a partial redesign of how waste is removed from the plant’s sludge tank.
"The way it was originally designed, there was a plug in the bottom of the sludge tank where they'd have to hook a hose to and suck it out," said McClarnon. "This was an oversight. It should have been engineered with an overhead one, but that was missed by everyone. By putting the overhead sludge load-out, that is much better for them loading and hauling it away. In this case, all they have to do is push a button."
Considering the cost of building materials, McClarnon says the project’s final numbers look good.
"The actual plant itself is around $13.5 million," said McClarnon. "For engineer fees, it's $1.4 million, and then we had some miscellaneous fees for hiring a company to look at the concrete and make sure everything was right. Bottomline, we're sitting right at $15.1 million. That will be pretty close to what the final price tag is."
City officials opted to borrow money from the State Revolving Fund to pay for the project. McClarnon says COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government will help offset how much the city will need to borrow.
"Since we used some of the American Rescue Plan Act money to put towards the plant, we're going to be around $14.2 million is what we are going to finance," said McClarnon. "That will help us down the road to keep the payments, so we won't have to raise our sewer rates quite as high as what we had originally talked about."
In other business, the council approved a pay request to Omni Engineering for nearly $592,000 for the Glenn Miller Avenue asphalt overlay project, approved a request to block off West Willow Street from South 16th Street to the end of the boulevard on Halloween and approved the city’s annual urban renewal report.