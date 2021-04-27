(Clarinda) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Clarinda man last year.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 51-year-old Melissa Renee Pedersen of Clarinda was arrested late Monday afternoon at a residence at 800 West Tarkio Street on a Page County warrant for felony dependent adult abuse. Brothers says the arrest stems from an investigation conducted by his department and the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office into the death of Thomas Joseph Pedersen, who was found dead in his home at 600 West Lincoln Street on June 2nd of last year. Melissa and Thomas Pedersen were married and lived together at the time of the man's death.
Melissa Pedersen is being held in the Page County Jail on $11,000 cash only bond.