(Clarinda) -- A College Springs woman faces charges following a single-vehicle accident Monday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman of College Springs was arrested around 7:25 p.m. Monday for OWI 2nd offense after being involved in a single-car accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street in College Springs.
After an investigation, authorities say witnesses said Gladman was "passed out" at the wheel of a running 2013 Nissan. The Sheriff's Office says witnesses were unable to gain access to the vehicle due to the doors being locked. After witnesses attempted to wake Gladman, authorities say she took her foot off the brake, causing the vehicle to move and strike a stop sign and trash container before coming to rest in the back yard of a residence on Spruce Street.
Gladman was evaluated by Clarinda EMS and released before being taken to the Page County Jail and held on $2,000 bond pending further court proceedings. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Clarinda Ambulance service, Clarinda Fire Department, and College Springs Fire and Rescue.