(Glenwood) -- A Clarinda woman was booked on multiple charges Monday.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 37-year-old Gwen Marie Vanderhoof of Clarinda was arrested Monday night at 5th Street and Marion Avenue. Authorities say Vanderhoof was booked on warrants for two counts of failure to appear and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Vanderhoof was transported to the Mills County Jail, where she is being held on $16,000 bond.

