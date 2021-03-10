(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County Wednesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred in the 1400 block of Redwood Avenue, approximately 4 miles north of Clarinda. An investigation determined that a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by 58-year-old Machelle Graham of Clarinda, IA was southbound on Redwood Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, swerving several times in the road. The vehicle then rolled into the west ditch before coming to rest on the passenger side. Graham was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, and was located by approximately 20 feet south of where the vehicle came to rest.
Graham was taken by Clarinda Ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center with unknown injuries. Charges are pending in the accident. Clarinda Police, the Clarinda Fire Department, Page County Emergency Management, and the Clarinda Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.