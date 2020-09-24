(Elmo) -- A Clarinda woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in northwest Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash on Canyon Road near 110th Street five miles south of Elmo around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say a 2002 GMC Sierra driven by 35-year-old Kyra J. Smith of Clarinda and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 78-year-old Connie L. Marriott of Clarinda both entered the intersection at the same time.
The patrol says the Smith vehicle struck the Marriott vehicle at an angle on the driver's side door. Marriott was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Hospital in Maryville for moderate injuries. Smith was uninjured. Marriott's vehicle was considered a total loss, while Smith's vehicle sustained moderate damage. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.