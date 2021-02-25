(Braddyville) -- A Clarinda woman was injured following a single vehicle wreck in rural Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to the 3200 block of 305th Street -- approximately 3.5 miles east of Braddyville -- around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Palmer says 36-year-old Emily Christine Garcia was driving a 2001 Nissan XTR eastbound on 305th when she lost control on the soft gravel, entered the north ditch, struck a bank and became stuck.
Garcia -- who was the only occupant of the vehicle -- was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center by Clarinda Ambulance with undisclosed injuries. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500. No citations were issued. The Page County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Clarinda Ambulance Service, Braddyville Fire and Rescue and the Clarinda Fire Department.