Melissa R. Pedersen

(Clarinda) – A Clarinda woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for dependent adult abuse after her husband was found dead in their home.

The Page County Attorney’s Office says 53-year-old Melissa R. Pedersen was sentenced in Page County District Court Monday for dependent adult abuse resulting in serious bodily injury – a Class D felony. The charges were filed after Clarinda Police found Pedersen’s husband – 81-year-old Tom Pedersen – dead in their home in June 2020. An autopsy determined that Tom died as a result of neglect and insect predation when illness weakened him to a point where he could no longer care for himself.

Charges were filed against Melissa in May 2021. She entered a guilty plea on March 27th. The case was investigated by the Clarinda Police Department, Iowa State Medical Examiner and prosecuted by the Page County Attorney’s Office.

