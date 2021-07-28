(Glenwood) -- A Clarinda woman and Villisca man both face charges following their arrest in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 37-year-old Gwen Marie Vanderhoof of Clarinda and 32-year-old Stuart Duane Haley of Villisca around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The two suspects were arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Ingrum Avenue south of Glenwood.
Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. The pair was taken to the Mills County Jail. Vanderhoof was held on $5,000 bond, while Haley's bond was set at $5,300.