(Clarinda) – A Clarinda youth has qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in shooting sports.
Bristal Johnson is the daughter of Steve and Trisha Johnson and just completed sixth grade. Johnson finished second at the state level in light rifle, marking her second qualification for the national event, which will be held in Perry, Georgia. In addition to light rifle, Johnson also competed in barrel racing, ribbon roping, pole bending and goat tying at the state level.
Johnson will join roughly 1,200 other contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico at the national event next week. In total, competitors have a chance to win more than $80,000 in prizes and $200,000 in college scholarships.