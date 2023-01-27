(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
"There was four initially and then one decided they did not want to continue on so they withdrew their resume and so we met with all three on Wednesday to hold interviews," said Wellhausen. "Then Thursday, we met again to discuss and potentially approve one of the candidates, and we did (Thursday) move forward with the appointment of Judy Clark to the board of supervisors."
That same committee had chosen to fill the vacancy by appointment earlier this month rather than a special election. Other applicants for the position included J.D. Kennedy and Ron Richardson. While saying they had a strong field of candidates, Wellhausen says Clark's experience in county government rose her to the top.
"We had really good interviews with all of them and we felt that they all could bring different things to the table," she said. "Ultimately, Judy served as county auditor for many years and just having that overall background with county government and how processes and operations already worked -- we felt like that would be a nice strength for her to bring onto the board of supervisors at this time."
Clark also ran for the 3rd District supervisor seat as a write-in candidate in 2020. During a candidates forum leading up to that election, Clark says her time as auditor allowed her to work closely with the board of supervisors.
"During those years I worked very closely with the board and took minutes for each of their meetings and many changes took place during those 30 years and Page County became a forerunner of counties in the area," said Clark. "We also experienced disaster with the courthouse fire on December 11th, 1991 and I worked really hard along with others to make the restoration of our beautiful courthouse a reality."
Wellhausen says residents still can petition for a special election per state law. Residents have 14 days from the appointment -- January 26th -- to file the request to the County Auditor's Office. The petition would require at least 517 signatures. Clark joins Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes and Supervisor Todd Maher on the board. Clark will fill the remainder of Morris' term, which ends January 1st, 2025, and could also run for re-election in 2024.