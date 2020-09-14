(Clarinda) -- A hotly-contested Page County supervisor's race just got even hotter.
Former Page County Auditor Judy Clark confirmed Monday that she is running as a write-in candidate for the district 3 supervisor's seat in the November general elections. Clark joins an already-crowded field that includes incumbent Chuck Morris, who won the Republican nomination in the June primary, and Judy Kennedy, who lost to Morris in June, but is also running as a write-in this fall. Clark tells KMA News local residents urged her to run for office.
"Even before the primary," said Clark, "I had a lot of people approaching me, and asking me to run. At that time, I just wasn't ready, I guess. And so, I didn't do it. I thought maybe I could get on the ballot for this general election, not realizing that the law had changed, and you couldn't do that now. Now that people have kept approaching me all summer long, I guess I just decided to step in, and take the plunge."
Clark served as county auditor from April, 1987 until her retirement in February, 2011. Since then, she's continued to keep track of developments in county government.
"There are just a lot of things I've been following since I've retired," she said. "I've been following what's going on with the supervisors. There are just a lot of things that I feel that could use a change. So, that's what made me decide to do that."
As a former election official, Clark knows the challenges she faces as a write-in.
Oh, I think an election is always an uphill battle," said Clark, "but, as a write-in candidate, I think that the most important thing I would face is that they have to write in the name 'Judy Clark,' but they also have to fill in that target, that oval, otherwise the vote won't count. So, that's the main thing. They can write in the name, but if they don't fill in that oval for a write-in, that won't count. So, I think that's a big uphill, as well as any issues that come up."
Clark has accepted an invitation to participate in KMA's Page County Supervisors Candidates Forum next month. Morris and Kennedy have also accepted invitations, along with the two 1st district supervisor's candidates--GOP nominee Jacob Holmes and non-affiliated candidate Tim Johnson. KMA will host the forum October 4th at 6 p.m. via ZOOM, then air the recorded audio at least twice later that week. The forum will also be available via kmaland.com. More details will be released at a later date.