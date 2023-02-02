(Clarinda) -- The newest addition to the Page County Board of Supervisors is hitting the ground running in her new role.
Former Page County Auditor Judy Clark was appointed last week to fill a vacancy on the board left by the resignation of Chuck Morris early last month. A longtime member of county government, Clark had worked in the Page County Auditor's Office since the 1970s and served as the auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Clark was one of three applicants for the position, and she tells KMA News she was honored to be appointed to the board.
"I felt like my experience as a former county auditor for many, many years was a good fit and I can help the newer board members that we have," said Clark. "I'll just do my best to serve."
Clark was appointed by a three-person committee comprised of Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, and County Treasurer Angie Dow. Other applicants for the position included J.D. Kennedy and Ron Richardson. Clark says her time as county auditor allowed her to work closely with the board.
"I was in with (the board) for all of their meetings all the time, and when I first started we used to have two meetings a week and then it went down to one meeting a week -- during budget time and everything it was a lot more," Clark explained. "So, I was with them all the time and thought I had a good take on what the supervisor's duties are."
Thus, Clark says she looks forward to passing some of that knowledge to the current board members, including Supervisors Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher.
"Jacob has only been on the board a couple years and Todd is brand new and I thought maybe my experience would help with budgeting and other things," she said. "Having worked with the board for a number of years I thought that maybe my experience would be a good fit for them."
Clark is diving back head first into county government as she joins the board as they work to prepare the fiscal year 2024 budget.
"We met all day Monday and all day Tuesday then of course we had a couple meetings then Monday night and Tuesday night, so we've been jumping in on some long days but good days," said Clark. "We've accomplished a lot in the last few days."
Per state law, residents can still petition for a special election. Residents have 14 days from the appointment -- January 26th -- to file the request to the County Auditor's Office. The petition would require at least 517 signatures.