(Clarinda) -- While the annual Cruzin' Clarinda event was canceled, car enthusiasts around KMAland can still flock to the area Saturday.
Clarinda resident Mike Williams recently joined KMA's Morning Routine program to discuss the upcoming event.
"It was a tough decision to cancel," Williams said of the Cruzin' Clarinda event. "We were up against a timeline. The farther we get away from this date, the better the health situation is going to be. The city was happy with our decision."
While the formal event is canceled, many car enthusiasts are still planning to begin, and end their evening, in Clarinda.
"This year, the Hot Rod Association always votes to go to a car show every year," Williams said. "They voted to come to Clarinda and they're still coming."
The event will be a collaboration with car enthusiasts from Red Oak, Corning and Shenandoah.
"When you are a car person, you like to drive your cars, trucks or motorcycles," Williams said, "because we're going to have the company of those different representatives coming down, we decided to have a car cruise. We can do that and do our social distancing."
Festivities will begin in Clarinda Saturday afternoon.
"We're going to leave at 2 and go to Corning," Williams said. "We're going to do a loop around Corning and then at 3 head to Red Oak. The people on (highway) 34 are going to have quite a car show."
Williams says the plan is to scoop Red Oak for a while until heading to Shenandoah at around 4 p.m.
The festivities in Shenandoah will feature a loop around main street and Highway 59.
The cruise will then return back to Clarinda for the evening.
Williams encourages the public to participate if they wish.
Anyone wishing for more information about the event can contact Williams at 712-542-8649.
Williams made his comments on Wednesday's edition of the Morning Routine. You can hear the full interview below.