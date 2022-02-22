(Logan) -- Another KMAland school district seeks the public's vote on a multi-million dollar bond issue.
The Logan-Magnolia School District has a significant vote coming up in a special election on March 1st to approve an $8.4 million bond issue for additions at the elementary and junior/senior high school building. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday, Logan-Magnolia Superintendent Tom Ridder says most of the bond would go towards the addition of elementary and high school classrooms. Ridder says the move allows for smaller class sizes in lower grade levels.
"For example, in the second grade right now, we have 27 kids in one classroom and then we have 26 kids in the other classroom, and we think that we should try to reach the goal of getting less than 20 kids in each section of our elementary," Ridder explained. "This addition would give us that, we would be adding three more classrooms which would allow us to have three sections per every grade in the elementary."
Additionally, as participation in the fine arts grows in the lower grade levels, Ridder says the district hopes to expand the current elementary music room. Also under consideration--the addition and relocation of three science classrooms to be closer to the recently added greenhouse and pond.
"We would like to add three science rooms, take the three science rooms that are in the middle of the building on the north end, and move them out closer to the greenhouse and the pond," Ridder said. "These classrooms would also be much larger than the ones we presently have, and make it much better for the students as far as working on different projects in the science classroom."
Lastly, Ridder says the district is looking to construct a new gym that could hold up to 1,200 people and join several area districts housing two separate gymnasiums.
"The other schools what they do, is the JV teams will play at the other gym opposite, for example the girls varsity while they're playing, the JV boys would play, and while the varsity boys are playing, the JV girls would play," Ridder said. "We don't have that opportunity so we're really restricting what our JV kids can do."
Ridder says the new gym would also be built to serve as a tornado shelter for students and staff.
While the district has recently attempted and failed to pass a bond issue three previous times, Ridder says he feels there is more public backing for the current proposals.
"About a year, year-and-a-half ago, a group of citizens from our community came to us, and said that they believe that this is a strong need for our school district and our community," Ridder said. "So basically we've been working the past year, working on 'okay, what are the needs of our school, and how can we present these needs so that everybody in our community understands what it is that we actually need. And making sure they understand that this is not extra stuff that we're asking for."
You can hear the full interview with Tom Ridder below, or on our "Morning Show" page.