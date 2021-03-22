(Shenandoah) -- Will Shenandoah have a citywide cleanup days event this spring?
It's up to the Shenandoah City Council to decide whether to hold the event following a one-year absence. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall--and available via ZOOM--the council will discuss whether to hold the event on April 22nd through 24th, as proposed by Shenandoah Sanitation. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News council members first delayed the event, then cancelled it all together last year because of concerns over COVID-19 safety, and over the pandemic's possible impact on the city's budget.
"This year, obviously, we'll have PPE and social distancing, and doing all of our best there, I think," said Lyman. "When it came up last year, we were so new to all this, we were still learning what all was happening. So, I think between the city and Shenandoah Sanitation, we have a higher comfort level with being able to conduct the citywide cleanup in the current status."
Lyman, however, it's possible the event could be held following the citywide garage sales in early May.
In other business, council members will consider awarding bids to demolish properties at 604 South Center, 300 Pine Street, 805 Southwest Road, and 510 Palm Avenue. Lyman says all four properties are beyond saving.
"They require demolition," he said. "We looked at all of them for potential rehab. They all have either major structural problems, or a combination of problems that makes it beyond the ability to rehab."
Also on the agenda: discussion on necessary upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant, and summer hires for the Shenandoah Golf Course.