(Bedford) -- A Clearfield construction company has agreed to pay a civil penalty for violating Iowa's One Call law and damaging a natural gas line.
The Iowa Attorney General's Office says it settled four cases in the state and issued six warning letters to utility companies in a crackdown of the law that requires anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call facility to locate underground utilities. Included in the settlements was a consent decree involving JNC Construction.
The AG's Office says in December 2020, the company began excavations to install drainage tile without providing 48 hours notice, as required by the law. During the excavation, company equipment hit and damaged a three-inch natural gas pipeline owned by the city of Bedford.
JNC agreed to a consent decree, in which it admitted to the violation and agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty. The company also agreed to abide by the law in future projects. A full copy of the consent decree can be found below.