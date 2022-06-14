(Tabor) -- A Clearfield man faces theft and drug charges following a drug bust in Taylor County.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old James O'Connor was arrested Sunday for 5th degree theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after turning himself in to authorities on outstanding warrants.
Authorities say O'Connor's arrest follows deputies beginning an investigation on June 8 into the theft of a stop sign in rural Taylor County. One day later, deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Clearfield for the stolen property. During the search, the sheriff's office says deputies located a large amount of controlled substance along with other instruments used in the possession and delivery of controlled substances, but, no one was home at the time of the warrant.
O'Connor was taken to the Taylor County Jail and later released after posting bond.