(Clearfield) -- Clearfield residents are coping with a disastrous fire striking a major Taylor County employer over the weekend.
An investigation continues into the fire damaging the Hen Haven egg production facility in Clearfield. Clearfield Mayor Chris Knox tells KMA News he was about to begin his daily chores when he noticed smoke in the direction of the plant at around 7:30 Saturday morning.
"I'd actually just drove by there," said Knox, "and didn't notice the fire, but right at either 7:30 or 7:31, I noticed that there was quite a bit of smoke rolling out of one of the facilities there. I eventually drove over there, and saw that it was coming out of one of the hen barns where they have the live chickens. That's where I first noticed the fire. Then, it kind of spread on the processing facility, and the office space after that."
Knox says most of the facility's employees were standing outside the facility at the time he passed by. He says winds gusting at up to 25 mph spread smoke over the community, making for what he called "a scary deal."
"The wind did pick up pretty strong there Saturday afternoon," he said. "It was blowing right towards town at that particular time, and there was a pretty big concern about starting a cornfield on fire right to the east side of where the fire was. From there, it could have carried into the town of Clearfield."
Firefighters and first responders from a host of KMAland communities and counties provided mutual aid to Clearfield's department, including Bedford, Gravity, Sharpsburg, Lenox, and Diagonal, plus Page, Ringgold and Union counties. Knox says crews brought the fire under control by about 6 p.m. Saturday--but not before it caused considerable damage.
"One complete hen house was burned clear to the ground," said Knox. "I would estimate it to be 700-to-800 feet long. It took it completely down. From there, that barn was connected by breezeways to the processing facility, and to the office space, and I believe to the distribution center. The processing, the office space and the distribution area were all completely damaged, as well."
It's believed hundreds of thousands of chickens also perished. Hen Haven, LLC, a California-based company, purchased the facility from Iowa Cage-Free late last month. Currently, the plant employs up to 70 people. Knox says the fire is big blow to more than just the facility's workers.
"It goes to people supplying the facility with feed resources and other resources," he said. "It doesn't even affect just the employees, it affects everybody that has ties to that business, as well. It would be really great if we could salvage what we can out of the mess, and continue to have that for the community. It really would."
Knox praised fire departments from surrounding communities for their assistance in battling the fire. There's no word on what caused the fire. None of the facility's employees were injured, but Knox says two firefighters reportedly were treated for smoke inhalation.