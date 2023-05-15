(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning.
The Misssouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 136 and Route YY roughly six miles east of Tarkio shortly before 10 a.m. Authorities say a 1999 International 9400, driven by 39-year-old Byron Clark of Clearmont, was westbound on Highway 136 when it started to turn north onto Route YY, began to skid, and overturned. The patrol says the semi rolled onto the driver's side and slid off the west of the road coming to rest partially blocking the westbound lane.
Clark was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Fairfax Community Hospital for minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.