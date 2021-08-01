Accident

(Wilcox) — A Clearmont man was killed and two others injured in a Nodaway County crash Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says law enforcement responded to a wreck around 8:45 a.m. Friday on Highway 71 south of 224th Street near Wilcox. The patrol says 68-year-old David W. Cruth of Clearmont was driving a 1995 Chevrolet truck southbound when he attempted to avoid a 1999 Ford dump truck driven by 22-year-old Kelton D. Emery of Maryville that was stopped in the intersection.

Cruth’s vehicle began to skid, struck the dump truck and left the roadway. Cruth — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was taken to Mosaic Maryville where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in Cruth’s truck — 43-year-old Neil R. Hacker of Elmo — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while Emery suffered minor injuries.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

