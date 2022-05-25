(Council Bluffs) -- As Click It or Ticket returns, local law enforcement and state troopers are keeping an extra eye out for unbuckled motorists.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign serves as a time to encourage motorists to buckle up and remind them of the seat belt laws in their respective states. In Iowa, seat belt laws have remained a primary safety law since 1986, meaning law enforcement may legally stop motorists if they are seen not wearing a seatbelt. Per Iowa law, passengers in the front seat, and since 2018, backseat passengers under the age of 18, are required to buckle up. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault is the Public Resource Officer for the Patrol's District 3 office. Despite Iowa having a 95% seat belt usage, Devault says a significant portion of the fatalities in 2022 have come from unbuckled occupants.
"Kind of an astonishing number there is that 45% of those 108 fatalities -- those people in those accidents that were killed -- were not wearing a seatbelt," said Devault. "Even though the usage is 95%, we're still killing people in those accidents just because of unbuckled either drivers or passengers."
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, nearly 40% of the 354 fatalities on Iowa's roadways in 2021 were also unbuckled. Devault says the lack of a seat belt becomes even more dangerous in violent crashes.
"Those folks in a violent rollover collision can also be thrown forward and not only injure or kill themselves, but possibly even somebody in the front seat who is buckled up," said Devault. "That body in the back that's not buckled in during a collision or rollover, is kind of like a projectile that's going to stop and hit the first thing that comes in front of it."
Currently, in Iowa, the fine for not buckling up is $135.50, but Devault says that could be the least of someone's worries for not wearing a seatbelt. He says there also appears to be a specific timeframe that has seen the most unbuckled fatalities nationwide.
"Throughout the United States, 58% of those killed that were not wearing a seatbelt, those were between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.," said Devault. "So, we're kind seeing an above 50% number there for your nighttime hours."
The seatbelt enforcement campaign also comes as the country prepares for Memorial Day weekend. Devault says that timing is intentional.
"A lot of different schools, you know high schools, colleges, and those sorts of things are getting out and finishing up for the year," said Devault. "In turn, you'll have a lot of young people out on the roadways traveling back home to whatever they're going to do for the summer. As well as obviously just families in general."
Devault encourages motorists this holiday weekend to buckle up, avoid distractions while driving, and if they've consumed any alcohol or drugs -- avoid getting behind the wheel and set up designated drivers beforehand.