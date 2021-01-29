(Clarinda) -- Employees of Page County's school districts will have a shot at getting COVID-19 shots next week.
Instructors, administrators and other staff members may attending a Page County Public Health clinic at 210 North 17th Street Thursday, February 4th from 3:30-to 7 p.m. Page County Public Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News original plans called for clinics at each district. However, she says smaller-than-expected dose allotments made only one clinic site for school personnel possible.
"Unfortunately, our allocations from the state are not what we were hoping they would be," said Erdman. "So, we were allocated 100 doses for the entire county. Mind you, 50% of that needed to go to the elderly, 50% needed to go to the tier 1 of phase 1B. We are offering for all five schools--Clarinda School District, Clarinda Lutheran, Shenandoah School District, South Page School District and Essex School District."
Erdman says school staffers unable to attend the clinic will be vaccinated at a later date.
"We're going to have to do this in phases at this point," she said. "Unless the state opens up more doses for us, we're just going to have to do chunks of people, groups of people here and there as we get doses in. So, yes, we will set more clinics, the more vaccines we get in."
Page County Public Health opened up a sign-up process for phase 1B and 1C vaccinations last week. Residents 65 and older may sign up through the county's website, pagecounty.iowa.com, or by calling a special phone number. Erdman says the response has been tremendous.
"So far, it looks like we've had almost 1,700 people sign up on line," said Erdman. "We also have another 500 who have called in that phone number that we have--712-850-1210. They can call that number, and leave their information, and we will put that on the sign-up list."
Erdman says she appreciates individuals signing up ahead of time.
"We are so appreciative that people are going there and signing up," she said, "calling that number. It frees up our main line, and we still have all of our other programs that we have to work on. We are not getting inundate with as many phone calls, which is great."
Again, the special Page County phone number for COVID shot registration is 712-850-1212. Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced phase 1B shots would be allocated through a tier system. More information on the tiers is available with the webstory at kmaland.com.