(Clarinda) -- Clarinda High School's seniors received the proper sendoff Sunday afternoon.
"Pomp and Circumstances" played over the Cardinal Field loudspeaker, as the high school's class of 2020 entered for long-delayed graduation ceremonies. Seventy of the school's seniors received their diplomas amid overcast, windy and humid conditions. Ceremonies were delayed by a month because of Governor Reynolds' public health measures prohibiting large gatherings due to COVID-19. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Clarinda High Principal Denise Green says the community rallied around the seniors after graduation was postponed.
"On our actual day of graduation," said Green, "we had our graduation senior parade in front of the school. We had about 1,500 cars that came through in about two hours to waive, and honk, and say congratulations to our seniors. I think that was pretty awesome support for our seniors, there."
Green thanked the students and parents for their patience during a very unusual and difficult time.
"The biggest thing is, we're very thankful for our students and our parents, and the support that they've given, and the patience that they've had, as well," she said. "I know this is frustrating, because this is a big milestone in your senior's life, and I think we appreciate their patience and assistance to make this happen and successful for the kids."
In addition to holding graduation outdoors for the first time since 1994, special safety precautions were taken. Students were given six tickets apiece. Individuals without a ticket were told to watch the ceremonies on a Youtube channel through the Clarinda School District's Facebook page. Graduates sat on the field in chairs spaced six feet apart.
Other area high schools plan live graduation ceremonies later this summer. Essex High School's commencement exercises take place next Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. Shenandoah High School's ceremonies are planned for July 19th.