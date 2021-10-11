(Undated) -- KMAland residents can sound off on a proposed carbon capture and storage project in the region.
Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions is holding a series of public landowner meetings on the carbon dioxide pipeline planned for a good portion of the Midwest. Two meetings take place today: one for Mills County residents at noon at the Lakin Community Center at Malvern, and a Fremont County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Waterfalls at 907 Hartford Avenue in Farragut. More meetings are scheduled for Thursday in Page County at noon at the Shenandoah Public Library, and in Montgomery County at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Ag Society Gold Building in Red Oak.
In a previous interview with Radio Iowa, Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Don Tormey says plans call for the pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota to an underground storage facility in North Dakota.
“It’s referred to as the Midwest Carbon Express, proposed to run through several Midwest states, including Iowa. The project in Iowa would be proposed to cross 30 Iowa counties,” said Tormey.
Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline -- and that is why it falls under the I-U-B's jurisdiction.
“The project proposes to partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquefied carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations," he said.
Tormey says the landowner meetings are part of the application process.
“After all the meetings have concluded, the company has to wait at least 30 days to file a petition with the IUB for a new pipeline permit,” he explains. “Once they file, that gets reviewed by the board and staff and there are several steps in the process. For example, setting a public hearing date, setting dates for testimony and exhibits to be filed, that sort of thing.
Representatives of ISG, Incorporated have spoken at recent boards of supervisors meetings regarding inspection services for the proposed pipeline. Supervisors in Page and Fremont County have approved letters of intent for inspection services at no cost to the counties. More discussion on Montgomery County's support is expected at its supervisors' meeting Tuesday. Mills County's board withheld action until after its landowner's meeting.