(Coburg-Essex) -- Graduates of a long-defunct KMAland school district are keeping the memory of their school--and a legendary educator--alive through a special award.
Vicky Hume, a 5th grade teacher in the Essex School District, recently received the first-ever Mabel Griffth Award for Excellence as an Elementary Teacher. Members of the Coburg School District's Alumni Association sponsor the award to be presented annually to an elementary instructor in the Essex, Stanton or Red Oak districts--the three districts that encompass the former Coburg district. Stan Sibley is co-chair of the Coburg Alumni Awards Committee. Sibley tells KMA News the organization decided to sponsor the award to honor teachers--and pay tribute to the old district's legacy.
"Every year, the alumni association meets," said Sibley, "and, one of the things that often times comes up were the teachers that meant so much to those students who impacted their lives in such positive ways. Last year, the alumni association decided they would like to give out an award."
Sibley says the group opted to name the award after Mabel Griffith, who taught off-and-on in the district for 29 years, from 1925 until the district's closing in 1968.
"She (Griffith) started teaching there shortly after the district was formed," he said, "and served throughout the lifetime of that Coburg district. She took leaves of absences along the way, as so many mothers and farm wives had to do over those years. She was the constant in the lives of so many of those youngsters who are now, of course, older people."
In fact, one of Griffith's former students is 101 years old. Sibley--a retired school superintendent--says Hume was selected as the inaugural recipient because she was recommended as someone who has a love for teaching, and shares the same values as Griffith in making students feel special.
"Everything that we learned about Vicky was just tremendous,” said Sibley. “In fact, after the awards ceremony this past week, several of their colleagues came up to us, and thanked us very much for honoring her, because of the impact she’s had with those students, and that staff. She just seems to exemplify those characteristics of making students feel good about themselves, about kindness, and having high standards of excellence for education.”
In addition to a plaque, Hume received a $1,000 award.