Vicky Hume (second from the left, a 5th grader instructor in the Essex School District, received the first-ever Mabel Griffith Award for Excellence as an Elementary Teacher from the Coburg School District in recent ceremonies. From left: Alumni co-chair Ken Ossian, Hume, Sandra (Burnison) Currie, alumni member of Coburg and Essex, and Stan Sibley, award committee co-chair.