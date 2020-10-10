(Red Oak) -- A single vehicle accident led to approximately $1,500 in damage on Saturday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports Calvin D. Myers, 65, of Coburg was in the north ditch near a field at 210th street, just east of Evergreen Avenue, around 1:00.
Myers had been attempting to back his red 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 into the field drive and misjudged the width of the driveway. He entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was assisted with the accident by the Red Oak Fire and Rescue.