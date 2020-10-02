(Coin) -- A Coin man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to flee from authorities.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies attempted to arrest 47-year-old Gary Lynn Runyon Jr. around 2 a.m. for driving while license is barred. Authorities say Runyon attempted to flee from them during the arrest. Following a short foot pursuit, Runyon was apprehended and taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center by Coin EMS.
After being released from the hospital, Runyon was taken to the Page County Jail and was then released after posting $2,000 bond.