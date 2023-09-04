(Elmo) – A Coin man was killed in a crash Sunday evening in northwest Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Seger V. Mace was driving a Honda Motorcycle northbound on Railroad Street approaching Route C near Elmo around 6:20 p.m. Authorities say Mace failed to yield as he entered the intersection and struck a trailer being towed by a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 driven by 54-year-old Darrin E. Harvey of Elmo.
Mace was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. Harvey was uninjured. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.