(Coin) -- Coin residents and city officials are helping several stray puppies find new homes.
That's according to City Clerk Amie Johnson, who tells KMA News that the city has confirmed that at least 13 dogs were dropped out of a Blue PT Cruiser on Broadway Street and a few other locations around midnight Monday through viewing Ring doorbell and additional security camera footage. Johnson says the city and residents have had to step up to the plate and take the animals in because other animal shelters nearby in Clarinda or Shenandoah cannot take them due to the dogs being outside of their respective city limits.
"Somebody had called the Clarinda animal shelter that's down there and they said they won't take anything that's not from Clarinda," she said. "I think the closest one that Deb (Coulter) has talked to is Maryville and we're still not sure of the status on that. So, we're just looking for people to foster or however we can get these dogs to good homes."
Johnson says at least two residents have taken in several of the puppies, including Deb Coulter, who has brought in seven or eight, Rick Stubbs, who has taken in four, and Mayor Rickie Willis, who found one and is planning to keep it. She adds that Coulter has taken charge of finding the animals new homes and says other residents are finding ways to chip in.
"(Coulter) has been amazing and she's got seven or eight of them in her own home plus three of her own dogs and she's bathed all of them and tried to clean them up," said Johnson. "I know there's been citizens that have donated stuff to her -- dog food, diapers, puppy pads, and such."
But, she says that several dogs are still looking for permanent homes.
"There's two that definitely have some place to go permanently and the other ones are still being fostered or cared for until we can find something permanent," said Johnson.
Those wishing to adopt one of the puppies or have additional information can contact city hall at 712-583-3523 or Johnson directly at 712-303-4301.
Johnson adds a couple of residents have reached out to the Page County Sheriff's Office, but officials with the sheriff's office say there isn't much their department can do right now due to no county ordinance addressing stray animals in the county or regulations similar to what is in place for other cities in the area.