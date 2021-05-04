(Coin) -- A suspect is accused of causing a disturbance in Coin Monday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 30-year-old Destiny Estalin Graham of Coin was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. Graham was arrested after the sheriff's office received a complaint of a female walking along Main Street in Coin yelling and screaming. Palmer says a deputy made contact with Graham, and watched as the suspect allegedly yelled at a witness who identified her. Graham remained agitated as the deputy tried to calm her down. Palmer says the suspect was placed under arrest after refusing to lower her voice or calm down, and began to scuffle with the deputy.
Graham was released from the Page County Jail after posting $600 bond, pending further court proceedings.