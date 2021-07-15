(Coin) -- A Page County suspect was arrested on two outstanding warrants earlier this week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 30-year-old Destiny Estalin Louise Graham of Coin was arrested at her residence Tuesday on Page County warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. The second warrant was for failure to appear on the original charge of violation of a compulsory education mediation agreement--1st offense.
Graham is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 cash only bond, pending further court proceedings.