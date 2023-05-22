(Coin) -- Thousands of KMAland residents will visit area cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.
In decorating the graves of family members, friends and other special individuals, they may discover what a Page County woman calls "an epidemic" facing rural cemeteries across the region--scores of headstones in disrepair.
On a windy afternoon, longtime Coin resident Ruby Thomas walks through the Elmwood Cemetery--a place carrying special meaning.
"Everyone in here, I know something about them, or know them personally," said Thomas. "So, this was kind of a special project. I used to walk the cemetery all the time with my dogs, and I kept wondering, 'why isn't something fixing it,' or 'why aren't they raising this stone,' or 'this one's down over here, and they're not mowing it.' And, it's a different story when the shoe is on the other foot."
In March of last year, Thomas accepted a Coin City Council position, with the stipulation that she would be appointed the town's cemetery sexton, in order to repair the hundreds of damaged headstones. To her dismay, she discovered the community had no money for cemetery repairs or maintenance. In a massive fundraising campaign, Thomas emailed a four-page letter to approximately 45 residents asking for money for headstone restoration efforts.
"My donors last year said, 'if you send us just a regular form, we're just going to wad it and throw it in the trash. We want to know what you've done, where you've been, what you need. We will help you, but tell us where you're going to go,'" she said.
Thomas' email campaign garnered around $11,000 for not only repairs, but also for continuing upkeep and mowing. She calls the response "a miracle."
"I've had people come clear across the cemetery when my stonesetter was here, and say, 'I want to hug you. I read your letter. Here's $100 bucks,'" said Thomas. "They'll call me and say, 'I just went out and saw Mom and Dad's stone, and it's fantastic,' because they knew what it looked like before."
She says most of the donors were older residents.
"If it takes a village to raise a child," she said, "when you look out at any cemetery, and you see these stones, this IS the village. These people raised us, and raised everybody before you. So, we need to take care of them. Unfortunately, a lot of the times we don't, because there's not enough of two things: time and money.
"The older generation is sending me money, because they want their relatives to look good," Thomas added.
In addition to monetary donations, Thomas gained important allies in her cemetery repair mission. Lindsay Hull Elwood and her husband Josh assist Ruby with mowing and other cemetery-related chores. It's a labor of love for Lindsay, whose first husband Brian Hull and son Myles are both buried in the cemetery.
"I feel like this is the last thing that you can kind of do for someone," said Elwood. "Having the cemetery looking nice, and having all the stones fixed up is just kind out of respect for the people who are at the cemetery."
Thomas also enlisted the help of J.R. Corson of Bradford, Arkansas with the actual restoration efforts. Corson--who has repaired headstones in cemeteries all over the Midwest--says his work is a passion.
"These people right here is what built this community," said Corson. "If it wasn't for these people here, you wouldn't have a community. To me, when a cemetery's in disarray, that's disrepect to the people who are in the cemetery, or built the community. That's how I feel about it."
Despite the initial fundraising and repair successes, Thomas says more donations are needed in order to repair another hundred stones in the next several months. Additionally, she says it's time for younger generations to volunteer to help save and maintain the Coin cemetery and others.
"If you're going to teach your kids anything," said Thomas, "teach them to volunteer right now, instead of playing on their phone, because we need the volunteerism--and we don't have that. The people that come out here the most are the people that are 70 and 80 years old. They are some of my biggest volunteers. It's very seldom I get them between the ages of 20 and 40. My biggest ones that help me mow out here are that age, and they have been fantastic."
Donations can be mailed to the Elmwood Cemetery Fund, in care of the Coin City Clerk, 506 Depot Street, Box 324, Coin, Iowa 51636.