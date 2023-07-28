(Omaha) -- A new face has taken charge of the largest continental U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district.
A Change of Command ceremony took place late Wednesday morning at the Holland Center in Omaha as Colonel Mark R. Himes relinquished command of the Omaha District to Colonel Robert J. Newbauer. A native of Allegan, Michigan, Newbauer graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and received his commission in the U.S. Army in May 2000. After graduating from the George C. Marshall Center for European Security Studies in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Newbauer has most recently served as a Military Assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander in Mons, Belgium. Newbauer says he is grateful for being welcomed to Omaha and the opportunity to take command of the district.
"(The Omaha District) has a tremendous reputation and that reputation comes solely from the hard work and commitment from the members in the audience and from those viewing virtually," said Newbauer. "General (Geoff) Van Epps, I appreciate the confidence that you and the team have in me to assume command of this organization. Omaha is a key element of the northwestern division and I intend to serve the district and division well."
With a current $2.3 billion budget, the district provides bank stabilization to the Missouri River, owns and operates multiple lakes and reservoirs that provide navigation, flood control, water supply, fish and wildlife, water quality, hydropower, and recreation activities in an area of operation covering 700,000 square miles and 10 states, in the Midwest region of the U.S. Newbauer commended the efforts of the individuals who make up the district.
"Your service to the district and the nation deserves a thanks as we do important work that directly translates to the health of this nation," Newbauer emphasized. "I look forward to continuing this work with each of you."
Newbauer has also received several distinguished awards, including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO medal, Sapper Tab, Airborne Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Diving Officer Badge.
Meanwhile, Himes has served as the commander of the Omaha District since 2020. Himes expressed his gratitude to all the personnel, staff, and community partners who collaborated with him, highlighting the "spirit" they bring to the job.
"It's a way of thinking, a force, and an attitude to get the job done," said Himes. "It's that trailblazer spirit of not being afraid to do tough things and get them done. I'm so proud to be part of that spirit and to lead and represent this great organization for the past three years. I'm proud that I was part of something special."
Himes also reflected on the accomplishments in his three years as commander, including the recovery efforts at Offutt Air Force Base following the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
"It was over a billion dollars worth of work rebuilding a majority of the base after the devastating floods of 2019," he said. "Here's a little statistic. As we raised the facilities above the flood plain, we brought in over 896,363 cubic yards of dirt. That means we could fill Memorial Stadium down in Lincoln three times."
The Change of Command ceremony is a traditional military event that symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. This event signifies the continuity of leadership within the organization and showcases the military's commitment to maintaining seamless operations during leadership transitions.