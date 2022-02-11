(Shenandoah) -- For one week in late July, Shenandoah will become a barbecue lover's paradise.
Plans for the 1st annual Shenandoah Shendig barbecue cookoff were announced Thursday evening. Regional and local teams of barbecue aficionados are expected to participate in what organizers call a master's class regional sanctioned event July 29th and 30th. Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex co-chair the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's barbecue cookoff committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hensen says the forum was searching for a way to collaborate with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and other local groups. That's when the idea of a barbecue event came about.
"Last summer, I was with Roger McQueen on a little mayoral campaign deal at the Eagles," said Hensen, "and they were doing a small little barbecue cookoff contest. And, I thought, 'let's do something bigger. Let's do something on a grander scheme.'"
Hensen says a conversation with Mike Bauer at First National Bank led to contacting Phil and Rosemary Morrow with the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Participants are expected to arrive and begin cooking in back of the Shenandoah Elks Lodge on Friday, July 29th. Hensen says other activities are scheduled around the cookoff that evening.
"Friday night, we're going to do a Friday after 5 event," he said, "where everybody can come out and meet the cooks that are here early, or are already starting to set up and starting to cook. We're going to have Jim Larson come out--he's going to be doing some live music for our Friday after 5 event for that night. Then, Saturday, they're going to get up bright and early in the morning. I can almost guarantee that by the time everybody wakes up in Shenandoah, the entire town is going to smell like a barbecue pit."
Judging will take place on Saturday afternoon. In addition to the grand championship and reserve grand championship for regional teams, the top local team will receive the Mayor's Trophy. Though spectators won't be allowed to sample the entries, Truex says the public won't go hungry.
"Not necessarily is there going to be a ton of barbecue left over from the teams," said Truex, "but, luckily, our local grocery stores--Fareway and Hy-Vee--have stepped up, and they are going to be providing barbecue for the community."
In order to make the inaugural event a success, Truex says an army of volunteers is needed from Shenandoah and surrounding communities.
"In order to make this a smooth-running event," she said, "we need everybody. We're talking churches, different organizations, communities. And, we're not even just talking about Shenandoah. We actually want to reach out to other communities--Essex, Sidney, anybody who wants to come out and help us out, and make this a huge success. We need all hands on deck for this one."
Registration forms and other information is available on the Shenandoah Shendig's new Facebook page. There's a link to that page here.
And, the complete interview with Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex is available here: