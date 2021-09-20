(Shenandoah) -- High school students and parents from all over southwest Iowa can learn more about postsecondary opportunities.
Shenandoah's National Guard Armory at 601 Ferguson Road is the site of the Southwest Iowa College Fair from 6:30-to-7:30 this evening, and Tuesday morning from 9-to-11 a.m. Representatives from more than 40 colleges, universities, service organizations and military branches are expected to attend. Students and parents can learn more about admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors at the event.
Financial aid information is also available through a live seminar through ICAN from 6-to-7 p.m. at the armory. The Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling and Southwest Iowa School Counselors host the college fair. For more information, call Shenandoah High School Guidance Counselor Heather Weiss at 712-246-4727.