(Clarinda) -- A College Springs man is in custody on numerous counts of probation violation.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies arrested 51-year-old Steven William Wells Monday at the courthouse. Wells was arrested on three Page County warrants for violation of probation on original charges of eluding speed 25 mph over -- second or subsequent offense -- driving while barred and driving while barred -- habitual offender.
Wells was taken to the Page County Jail on $30,000 cash only bond pending further court proceedings.