(Braddyville) -- A College Springs man was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies initiated a traffic stop for a violation near Q Avenue and 310th Street, three miles northwest of Braddyville. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 51-year-old Steven William Wells on charges of driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wells was taken to the Page County Jail on $4,300 bond. pending further court proceedings.