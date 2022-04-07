(College Springs) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Page County Wednesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and 290th Street in College Springs at around 8 a.m. Palmer says an investigation determined that a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 45-year-old James Patterson of rural Coin was northbound on Missouri Avenue when it was struck by a blue 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by 24-year-old Joshua Grashorn of College Springs that was eastbound on 290th. Grashorn reportedly told deputies that he failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign. The collision sent both vehicles into the intersection's southeast ditch.
Grashorn was taken by Clarinda Ambulance Service to Clarinda Regional Health Center with unknown injuries. He was later cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. Patterson and a passenger were not injured.
Clarinda Ambulance Service, College Springs Fire and Rescue and Page County Emergency Management Agency assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.