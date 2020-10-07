(Shenandoah) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Page County Tuesday afternoon.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred at the intersection of Highways 2 and 59 shortly before 2:15 p.m. An investigation determined that a 2011 Mercury Milan driven by 60-year-old Denise Renee Bryant of Coin was southbound on 59 when she attempted to make a left turn east onto 2 eastbound. Bryant's vehicle turned into the path of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by 57-year-old Carol Lynn Kirkpatrick of Westboro that was northbound on 59. The front passenger side portion of Kirkpatrick's vehicle struck the front passenger side fender/front end of Bryant's vehicle. Bryant's vehicle then spun around, coming to rest in the northbound lane or shoulder of 59 north of 2. Kirkpatrick's vehicle veered in a northeast direction before coming to rest in the east ditch of 59 north of the intersection with 2.
Palmer says Bryant indicated she was looking at an ambulance that was stopped at the eastbound stop sign of the intersection on 2, waiting for traffic to clear. The sheriff says the ambulance had no emergency lights activated.
Bryant, Kirkpatrick and a passenger in Kirkpatrick's vehicle, 57-year-old Helen Marie Settles of Westboro, were taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Bryant was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.
Clarinda Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Ambulance, Shenandoah Police, the Shenandoah Fire Department and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office assisted Page County's Sheriff's Office at the scene.